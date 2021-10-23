Two men shot in overnight disorder in Birmingham
- Published
Two men were shot overnight in Birmingham, police have said.
A man is in a critical condition after he was shot in the neck, and another man was shot in the leg.
Detectives are "keeping an open mind" as to whether the incidents are linked and have closed Ladypool Road for forensic examinations.
House-to-house inquiries are being carried out and CCTV footage is being checked, West Midlands Police said.
Det Insp Megan Stokes said officers were called to reports of disorder in Ladypool Road just after 02:30 BST.
"Officers attended and it was reported that a gunshot had been heard but no-one reported any injuries to us," she said.
Police went to nearby Walford Road where they found a man had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.
The man who was shot in his neck attended hospital at around 03:10.
"Our teams are working hard to establish exactly what has happened and we are keeping an open mind as to whether these incidents are linked," Ms Stokes said.
"Such violence has no place on our streets and I would urge anyone with any information to get in contact with us."
Insp Amir Abid from Birmingham Neighbourhood Police said: "We understand that incidents like this can be alarming for local people so officers are out on extra patrols around the area to offer reassurance to the community."
