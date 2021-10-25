Willenhall fire: Dozens evacuated after blaze at abandoned venue
- Published
About 70 people had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at a disused laser game venue on Sunday night.
Firefighters were called to the former Laser 20 site on Upper Lichfield Street in Willenhall, Walsall, at 17:55 BST.
West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze fully engulfed a single-storey building, causing the roof to collapse.
Sixty people had to be evacuated from a nearby pub after the fire spread to a neighbouring building and 13 others were evacuated from their homes nearby.
Those evacuated also included three children.
A second building also suffered "100% smoke damage", the fire service said.
Crews were stood down at about 00:30, however firefighters are returning regularly to monitor the site.
Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire, the fire service added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk