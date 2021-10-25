Wolverhampton fire: Man dies and second critical after house blaze
A man has died and a second is in a critical condition in hospital after a house fire in Wolverhampton.
Emergency services were called to Bushbury Lane in Oxley just after 02:00 BST.
Firefighters rescued the two men from the burning property before paramedics arrived and began treatment.
One of the victims was confirmed dead at the scene and the second was rushed to New Cross Hospital in a critical condition, the ambulance service said.
