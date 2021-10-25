Birmingham man tried to kill baby with poisoned milk bottle
- Published
A man who tried to kill a newborn baby by giving her prescription drugs in a milk bottle has been jailed.
Jamar Bailey, 21, searched online for "how to poison a baby" and "how to kill a newborn", detectives said.
The three-week-old girl was taken to hospital in June 2020 after becoming listless and unresponsive.
Bailey, from Birmingham, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was jailed for 25-and-a-half years at the city's crown court.
A urine test detected sodium valporate in the infant, a drug used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder that can be fatal to newborns.
Hospital staff notified police officers as they said the drug could not have been taken accidentally.
Police found Bailey, of Augustin Grove, Winson Green, was taking medication for seizures and a search discovered a prescription drug containing sodium valporate in his name.
Toxicology tests found evidence of the drug in the baby's milk bottle.
West Midlands Police said she survived and was thriving.
However it would not be known until she was older whether she suffered any lasting effects, the force added.
Bailey had previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder and a charge of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B.
Det Sgt Kirsty Wilson said officers were pleased the little girl was doing well as she was "lucky to be alive".
She added: "Bailey's actions were premeditated and could quite easily have resulted in her death."