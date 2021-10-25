Oldbury sensory garden created in dad's 'vision'
A sensory garden for children with additional needs is to be made in memory of a volunteer whose vision the project had been.
Gary Simpson, 38, a trained landscape gardener with an autistic son, was killed in a motorbike crash in July.
The trust which runs Dorothy House, a new respite centre in Oldbury, West Midlands, said he had pledged to make "the much needed sensory garden".
Mr Simpson's partner and their children are helping to carry out the work.
His partner Julie Sadler said: "I just want to make sure this garden is done the way he wanted it , the way he envisioned it."
Their daughter Lille-May said she wanted to help create the garden for children and "in memory of my dad".
Mr Simpson volunteered with 4 Community Trust, which runs the centre, and Ms Sadler said he was kind and fun.
"He was the life and soul of the party. Always dancing, singing and trying to make everybody laugh," she said.
He had wanted to create the special garden where children could find peace and comfort as well as stimulation through sights, smells, textures and sounds.
Jo Hayden, head of the trust, said it would include trampoline flooring, specialist play equipment and a "wonderful" sensory room.
"We are going to have all sorts of plants for touch and smell," she said. "We are going to have some sort of pathway around so all children, as well as wheelchairs, can access the whole of the garden - can experience the outdoor life."
She has begun raising funds to create the garden which will be used by children who go to the centre for clubs and respite care, as well as by local children and adults with disabilities.
It will be named Gary Simpson Sensory Garden after the father-of-three.
