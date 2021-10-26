Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, 6, 'fixated' on father killing him, jury told
- Published
A six-year-old boy had become "fixated" on death and his father killing him, a trial into his murder has been told.
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in Solihull in June 2020.
Jurors at Coventry Crown Court also heard in the weeks leading up to his death his father Thomas Hughes took away his favourite teddy bear as a punishment.
Mr Hughes and girlfriend Emma Tustin deny Arthur's murder and multiple counts of child cruelty.
On Tuesday, the court heard evidence from a special educational needs co-ordinator at Dickens Heath Community Primary School, who said the youngster's behaviour "had changed considerably" by November 2019 after he was told his natural mother had been jailed for killing her new partner.
Aileen Carabine said the boy had developed a "fixation with death and murder" at home.
Asked by Mary Prior QC, representing Ms Tustin, if "part of that fixation involved dad disappearing from his life, like mum had... Arthur being taken away and Arthur's dad killing him?"
Ms Carabine replied: "Yes, that was mentioned."
Sarah Turrell, the school's social, emotional and mental health lead, also told the court of the teddy bear punishment, which she found out during a session with Arthur in March 2020.
He was receiving support after being told about his mother and Ms Turrell said he had used a visual "scale" in the session, used to monitor a child's mood, and he had scaled zero, which was "really unusual", indicating he was very upset.
"The reason that he was zero was because daddy had taken his teddy off him," she said.
"The reason that Mr Hughes had done that was because in managing his behaviour, he felt Arthur's behaviour was becoming more difficult.
"So I then went on to explain, or to share with Mr Hughes, that obviously wasn't an appropriate way," added Ms Turrell.
Mr Hughes told Ms Turrell Arthur had been punished because "he'd been rude and unkind" to his new partner.
Ms Turrell said she "absolutely discouraged" Mr Hughes' response to Arthur's reported behaviour.
She told him "to reassure Arthur that he was loved by Mr Hughes, despite all the changes that were going on".
When the school was closed due to lockdown, Ms Turrell repeatedly asked after Arthur in communications with Mr Hughes.
In a telephone call on 2 June, two weeks before Arthur's death, Mr Hughes "brought up a concern about Arthur's behaviour", as his son was "not getting on with the stepmom".
She said he told her: "I think it would be better if we (Mr Hughes and Arthur) just had our own place".
During the call, she spoke to Arthur for "maybe a minute", but it was mainly "yes/no answers".
Asked if she was able to assess his wellbeing from that contact, she replied: "Unfortunately, no."
School reopened on 8 June, but Arthur did not attend and it was the last time Ms Turrell spoke to him.
Prosecutors have previously said Arthur was banged repeatedly against a hard surface at Ms Tustin's home, suffering a brain injury that could not be survived.
It is also alleged he was subjected to a campaign of mistreatment and poisoned with salt.
Mr Hughes, 29, of Stroud Road, and Ms Tustin, 32, of Cranmore Road, each deny murder.
Ms Tustin admits child cruelty by ill-treating Arthur, a charge that Mr Hughes denies.
They both deny allegations of child cruelty by administering salt to Arthur between 1 and 17 June 2020.
Both also deny two counts of child cruelty by assault on multiple occasions and also by withholding food and/or drink.
The trial continues.
