Three in court over brothers' Wolverhampton crash deaths
- Published
Three men have pleaded not guilty over the deaths of two young brothers in a crash in Wolverhampton.
Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and 10-year-old Sanjay were in a BMW with their mother when it was involved in a collision on 14 March 2019.
The boys were pronounced dead at the scene on Birmingham New Road and their mother received hospital treatment.
At the city's crown court, Mohammed Sullaiman Khan denied causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Khan, 25, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, also denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He appeared on Thursday alongside Hamza Shahid, 34, of Newbridge Road, Birmingham, and Rashane Henry, 30, of Fairway Green, Bilston.
Mr Shahid denied dangerous driving and Mr Henry pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.
Three other men are due to enter pleas over the boy's deaths at the same court on 28 January.
Mohammed Adil Khan, 33, of Newnham Road, Edgbaston, and Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, of Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green, Birmingham, are both charged with perverting the course of justice.
Tejinder Singh, 29, of Babors Field, Bilston, is accused of assisting an offender.
