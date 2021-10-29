New cancer blood tests trialled in West Midlands
- Published
New blood tests are being trialled in the West Midlands in a bid to detect cancers early, before symptoms appear.
A mobile clinic opened on the Sainsbury's car park on Reedswood Way, Walsall, on Friday and will stay there for a month before moving on to Redditch and elsewhere in the region.
The trial aims to recruit 140,000 volunteers in eight parts of England.
The blood tests are expected to be able to identify more than 50 different cancers.
Letters inviting people aged 50 to 77 to take part are being sent out by the NHS.
