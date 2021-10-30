Police probe man's death at Smethwick foundry
A man's death at an industrial foundry in the West Midlands is being investigated by police.
West Midlands Police said they were called to Darcast Crankshafts Limited in Rabone Lane, Smethwick, just before 17:00 BST on Friday.
The man, aged in his 50s, died at the scene.
Detectives said they were working to establish the circumstances around his death. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.
