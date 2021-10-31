Dudley pedestrian dies after being hit by two cars
- Published
A man has died after he was struck by two cars.
The 37-year-old was hit shortly after midnight on Saltwells Road in Netherton, Dudley, at the junction with Cradley Road, West Midlands Police said.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died a short time afterwards.
The force said the drivers of both cars stayed at the scene and no arrests had been made.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes said the victim's family were being supported.
He added: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this heart-breaking and distressing time."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.