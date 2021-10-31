Struggling families to receive Diwali hampers
Thousands of struggling families in Birmingham, Manchester and London are set to get food hampers from a voluntary group ahead of Diwali.
The Diwali Basket Brigade was founded in Birmingham in 2018 to help people in need ahead of the festival of light.
The families have been nominated by charities and community groups to get the bags of food and household items.
Organisers said they had raised £25,000 to pay for 2,500 hampers, 500 more than their total in 2020.
Co-founder of the group Deepak Parekh said the coronavirus pandemic meant their aid was needed more than ever.
"There is still a section of the community who sadly are living in very difficult circumstances," he said.
"This is just a little we can do to give something back during this very auspicious occasion of Diwali."
Among the items in the hampers will be vegetarian food, a Diwali candlelight and hygiene products.
Diwali, on 4 November, is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around the world.
