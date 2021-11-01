West Midlands mayor Andy Street isolating with Covid-19
- Published
West Midlands mayor, Andy Street, says he is isolating with Covid-19.
Mr Street, 58, said he discovered he had the virus following a routine test over the weekend.
He added on Twitter he was "feeling ok and really glad to be double jabbed" and would be isolating "for the required 10 days".
The post continued: "The virus is still circulating, so please make sure you're vaccinated and testing regularly."
— Andy Street (@andy4wm) November 1, 2021
In February, Mr Street, Conservative, announced his mother had died after contracting Covid-19.
He has been mayor since 2017.
The UK reported 38,000 cases of the virus on Sunday, with the average number of daily confirmed cases climbing since the end of September.
