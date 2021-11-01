Sedgley cemetery clear-up reveals hidden graves
Graves that have been hidden for years have been uncovered by a team of volunteers clearing up a cemetery.
Organiser Paul Rhodes said it could take 10 years to clear the graveyard at All Saints Church in Sedgley, near Dudley.
The site has over 4,000 headstones, 19 of which are dedicated to soldiers from the two world wars.
Mr Rhodes said he was moved to act because people "couldn't find their families' graves".
"I couldn't let this carry on," he said.
Michael Milton got involved after he was unable to place a wreath at his brother Brian's grave, because of the thick undergrowth and brambles covering it.
Brian was just 13 when he died and Mr Milton described the state of the cemetery as "heart breaking".
The clear-up has already thrown up surprises to some visitors.
Ruth Johnson and mother Gwen discovered her great, great uncle's grave they didn't know existed.
"It's really touching," said Ms Johnson. "It's really exciting as well because I'm into family history."
John Nicholls, of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, helps to maintain the graves using only water and a scrubbing brush. He inspects them every six months and said he wanted people to be able to visit them without them looking "shabby".
The Friends of All Saints Graveyard have spent the past year working on the site and said they were determined to make it a peaceful and accessible place for all.
"We are going to clear this graveyard," said Mr Rhodes.
