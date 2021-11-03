Elderly woman seriously injured in Erdington hit-and-run
A woman aged in her 80s has been critically injured in a hit-and-run, police say.
She was on the pelican crossing at the junction of Sutton New Road and Wilton Road in Erdington, Birmingham, at 18:00 GMT on Tuesday when she was hit.
The driver of a small, dark coloured car did not stop at the scene, West Midlands Police said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman had been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.
Acting Insp Paul Hughes said the force's investigation was at an early stage and it was seeking to establish the chain of events.
It believes, he said, the car will be of a similar size to an Audi A3 and will now have some damage to its front nearside.
He appealed for the public's help to locate the car and the driver involved.
"We believe the driver of the car may have undertaken a line of other cars prior to hitting the woman and I believe the occupants of these cars may hold key information that is relevant to our inquiry," he said.
"I also ask the driver of the car involved in the collision to do the right thing. A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and her family deserve answers.
"If you are the driver, or if you are a family member or friend, please get in touch with us now."
