Fifth teen convicted of killing Keon Lincoln
- Published
A fifth teenager has been found guilty of killing 15-year-old Keon Lincoln.
A jury at Birmingham Crown Court convicted Kieron Donaldson, 18, of Aston Lane, Perry Barr, Birmingham, of manslaughter.
Keon died after he was shot and stabbed by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January.
Donaldson, who was cleared of murder, was convicted of the lesser charge by a majority 10-2 verdict after a trial heard he "helped and supplied weapons" for a planned attack.
He is due to be sentenced later this month alongside his co-defendants.
Jurors deliberated for 17 hours and four minutes before reaching a verdict on Donaldson.
Judge Lord Justice William Davis said the four murderers would each receive a life sentence, with Donaldson facing a "significant" sentence.
