Fifth teen convicted of killing Keon Lincoln

Keon Lincoln died in hospital after he was shot and stabbed in Birmingham in January

A fifth teenager has been found guilty of killing 15-year-old Keon Lincoln.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court convicted Kieron Donaldson, 18, of Aston Lane, Perry Barr, Birmingham, of manslaughter.

On Thursday, four teenagers, including a 14-year-old gunman, were convicted of Keon's murder.

Keon died after he was shot and stabbed by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January.

Donaldson, who was cleared of murder, was convicted of the lesser charge by a majority 10-2 verdict after a trial heard he "helped and supplied weapons" for a planned attack.

He is due to be sentenced later this month alongside his co-defendants.

Kieron Donaldson was convicted of killing Keon

Jurors deliberated for 17 hours and four minutes before reaching a verdict on Donaldson.

Judge Lord Justice William Davis said the four murderers would each receive a life sentence, with Donaldson facing a "significant" sentence.

