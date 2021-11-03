Tipton man who posed as child abuser online jailed
- Published
A man stole images of people's children from Facebook and then shared them online, pretending he abused them.
Police said David Graham was trying to "raise his credibility as a child sex abuser" in messaging boards.
When officers swooped at his home in Firstfield Road, Tipton, they also found hundreds of indecent images of children that Graham had tried to hide.
He was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a string of sex offences.
West Midlands Police said the 34-year-old did not abuse the children whose images he shared online, or any other children, and support was offered to the families whose images were stolen.
Images were discovered on devices that Graham had hidden in the boot of his car and inside a sock.
"We should be mindful that behind every child abuse image there is a child who has suffered at the hands of an abuser," Det Insp Theresa Grainger said.
"Accessing these images is not in any way innocent, it simply creates a continuous demand that results in more and more children being subjected to this horrific abuse."
Graham admitted two counts of possessing extreme child pornography but denied further offences.
However on 28 September a jury found him guilty of also distributing indecent images, attempting to publish an obscene article and three counts of making indecent images.
As well as his prison sentence, he was also placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order following the hearing on 27 October.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk