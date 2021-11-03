Murder accused denies fatally stabbing Birmingham man
A man has denied fatally stabbing another man during a night out.
Jason Bentley-Morrison was stabbed in a fight on Oxford Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, during the early hours of 22 August.
The 25-year-old died later in hospital from a wound to his abdomen, a post-mortem examination revealed.
Zechelle Reid, 30, of Pugh Road, Aston, Birmingham was remanded into custody at the city's crown court ahead of another hearing on 28 February.
