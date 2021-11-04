German market returns to Birmingham for Christmas
Birmingham's renowned German Christmas market has opened in the city centre after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since beginning as a one-off event in 1997, the annual market has become a feature of the city centre.
This year's event is smaller with 56 stalls due to works being carried out in Victoria Square.
The city council has warned the event could still be changed or cancelled if Covid restrictions return this winter.
The market, which runs until 23 December, is marking its 21st year in Birmingham and extends along New Street.
The official opening will be at 17:30 on Thursday when the lights are turned on by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, councillor Muhammad Afzal.
About five million visitors have previously attended each year.
The council said the big wheel and ice rink have also returned to Centenary Square and will be open until 9 January.
