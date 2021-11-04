BBC News

Teens found guilty of murdering Keon Lincoln

Keon Lincoln died in hospital after he was shot and stabbed in Birmingham in January

A 14-year-old gunman and three other teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a schoolboy outside his home.

Keon Lincoln died after he was set upon by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January.

The 14-year-old defendant, from Birmingham, showed little emotion as he was unanimously convicted of the killing.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court are still considering a charge of murder against a fifth defendant.

This a breaking news story, more to follow

