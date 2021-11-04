Winson Green: Three teens sentenced over Sohail Ali stabbing
- Published
Three teenagers have been sentenced for killing a man who was stabbed in a Birmingham park.
Sohail Ali was attacked in Summerfield Park, Winson Green, on the afternoon of 4 December last year.
The 29-year-old was taken to hospital where he died the next day.
His killers, aged 17 at the time, will be detained at a young offenders institution, having previously been convicted of murder and manslaughter.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, one of the trio, now 18, was given a 19-year sentence for murder, while a second murderer, also 18, was sentenced to nine years.
Their co-defendant, 18, was given a three-and-a-half-year sentence for manslaughter after being cleared of murder.
All three, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted at the same court in September.
