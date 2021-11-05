In pictures: Birmingham's German Christmas market lights up city
Birmingham's German Christmas market returned to the city centre after the Covid-19 pandemic saw the event cancelled in 2020.
About five million people have previously attended each year, although this year it is slightly smaller due to works being carried out in Victoria Square.
More than 50 stalls are offering food, drinks and gifts.
The city council confirmed in September the event, which started in 1997, was to go ahead this year.
Its return will bring "the festive aroma of hot glühwein, schnitzel and spicy sausage, which will fill New Street and Victoria Square for seven weeks," the council said.
However, the authority has also warned the market could still be changed or cancelled if Covid-19 restrictions return.
Brigid Jones, deputy leader of Birmingham City Council, said coronavirus precautions are in place, with stalls slightly more spaced out.
The official opening was at 17:30 GMT on Thursday when Christmas lights were turned on by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, councillor Muhammad Afzal.
The council said the big wheel and ice rink had also returned to Centenary Square as part of seasonal festivities and would be open until 9 January.
Kurt Stroscher, Frankfurt City Council's director of festivals and events, told BBC News on Thursday it was "terrible" the market did not run last year due the pandemic.
"Christmas without Christmas markets is not a good feeling," he said.
The market will run until 23 December.
