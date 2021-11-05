'Monster' knifed Birmingham dad-of-three in unprovoked attack
- Published
A "monster" who murdered a father-of-three by stabbing him more than 60 times has been jailed for life.
Erlin Hasa knifed Marian Savu in an unprovoked attack while they were at a friend's flat in Birmingham in March.
Mr Savu, 43, died at the scene on Perry Villa Drive as the attack, witnessed by their group, spilled on to the street.
Hasa, 35, was held on suspicion of murder after opening his door to police covered in blood. He was jailed for 23 years at Birmingham Crown Court.
West Midlands Police described the attack as "prolonged, shocking and brutal".
"We will never know exactly why Hasa attacked and killed Marian Savu," Det Insp Jim Colclough said.
Police said the trial heard how Mr Savu and Hasa, of no fixed address, had been drinking with friends at the flat in Great Barr on 2 March before Hasa launched the attack "without warning" at about 03:45 GMT.
Detectives later found the murder weapon in a bush nearby, with DNA evidence linking it to the culprit.
Despite "overwhelming evidence", police said Hasa declined to answer any questions about the attack.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Savu's wife remembered him as "a beautiful soul".
"He was a very proud father and very kind to everyone and wouldn't hurt a fly," she said.
She called Hasa a "monster" who "took a life without hesitation".
"We will never have peace in our hearts again as they have all been broken into a million pieces," she added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk