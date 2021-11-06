Man charged with attempted murder after suspected hit and run
Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was hit by car and left in a critical condition.
Shanardo Whittaker, 31, from Dudley, West Midlands, was arrested at his home yesterday.
He is suspected of driving a car that hit a 33-year-old man in Hamstead Road, Handsworth on 31 October.
The victim remains in hospital and Whittaker is due to appear before magistrates in Birmingham later.
