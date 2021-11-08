Warwickshire NHS IT staff set to strike over jobs switch
IT staff at two Warwickshire hospitals are to go on strike over plans to transfer their jobs to a new company.
Based at Warwick and George Eliot hospitals, they will join Innovate Healthcare Services from December.
The new firm is jointly owned by the two hospital trusts, but the Unison union said the move would make the staff almost private contractors.
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust and South Warwickshire NHS Trust said they were disappointed by the strike action.
The IT staff are due to go on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday and again on 23-24 November.
'Toughest of times'
Mike Wilson, regional organiser for Unison, said it was not too late for the trusts to reconsider their decision.
"Like many of their colleagues in healthcare, these staff actively chose to work for the NHS to serve the public. And they've done so through the toughest of times during the past few months of the pandemic," he said.
"Now their employers have turned round to say they don't want them and are forcing them to become a kind of private contractor."
The trusts said all staff would be transferred on their existing terms and conditions.
Glen Burley, chief executive of both George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust and South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Moving both teams into a wholly owned subsidiary company, Innovate Healthcare Services, provides the best protection from external providers and keeps staff within the NHS family.
"It will enable us to invest in our teams and infrastructure and we will also look at growing the workforce to offer services to other public sector organisations and creating new income streams, all of which would be reinvested back in to the NHS."
The trusts said they hoped there would be minimal impact on services during the strike action.