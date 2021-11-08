Cycle lanes for Birmingham junction where doctor killed
Segregated cycle lanes are to be installed at a busy junction in Birmingham where a cyclist was killed.
The works would enhance safety at the Pershore Road and Priory Road junction, the city council said.
Dr Suzanna Bull died after being hit by a lorry at the junction while out cycling with her brother in 2017.
The cycle lanes will include a physical barrier from traffic and new pedestrian crossings will also be added to each arm of the interchange.
Dedicated signal-controlled cycle crossings will also be installed on the Pershore Road and Edgbaston Road to boost cyclists' safety.
The junction, in Balsall Heath, is busy with traffic going to the Edgbaston Cricket Ground and Cannon Hill Park. Pershore Road is also one of the busiest direct routes into the city centre.
Work is due to begin this week and be completed by summer 2022, the council said.
Councillor Waseem Zaffar said the authority was "committed to developing a city that is great for walking and cycling by providing safe cycle lanes and crossings".
"At the junction between the Pershore Road and Priory Road, we are creating a cycle link between Cannon Hill Park and the city centre which will connect to the popular Bristol Road and Rea Valley cycle routes, on the National Cycle Network," he said.
Robert Bradbury was jailed for 21 months in December 2019 for causing Dr Bull's death.
