Murder charge after man found dead at Wolverhampton flat
A man has been charged with murdering a 62-year-old who was found fatally stabbed in his Wolverhampton flat.
Berris Thomas was discovered at the property in Tettenhall Road, on 20 July after a 999 call reported concerns for his welfare.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of multiple stab wounds, West Midlands Police said.
Jermaine Thomas was remanded in custody at a Wolverhampton Crown Court hearing on Thursday.
The 22-year-old was arrested in connection with the death days after Mr Thomas was found, but then detained under the Mental Health Act, the force said.
Following a further assessment he was charged with murder and has been remanded to secure accommodation.
He is next set to appear on 2 December.
Inquiries are still ongoing, the force added, and it is asking for anyone with information to come forward.
