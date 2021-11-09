Black Country cockle seller calls for new recruits to help trade
- Published
A cockle salesman who has sold in pubs for 45 years said he needs new recruits to keep the tradition alive.
Rod Murtagh, 75, has returned to plying his trade in pubs across the Black Country after Covid restrictions eased.
In a usual night, Mr Murtagh, who lives in Burntwood, said he visits up to 20 pubs, often pausing for karaoke or a sing-along with punters.
"At the end of the day, it's my passion," he said. "But the problem I've got is I'm only one person."
Mr Murtagh set up his business, Murtagh Seafoods, with his partner Margaret in 2003 after being made redundant from a seafood company in Essex.
At weekends he can be found selling cockles, whelks, mussels and sea food sticks, from his basket at traditional Black Country pubs.
"It's not a job, it's just a bit of fun," he said. "I enjoy what I do, I have a laugh."
While he is happy to be back to work after lockdown, the 75-year-old, originally from Kingstanding, is hoping to recruit some young people to support him in his work.
"All I need is outgoing people to continue this tradition," he said.
Dean Hollowood, who runs the Village Inn in Wednesbury, said the salesman was "a fantastic character".
"All the customers love him," he said. "He even comes and has a bit of a sing on our karaoke - he's always welcome here."
Mr Murtagh jokes that he "can sing Cockles and Mussels any day of the week".
"But if I break into Molly Malone, everyone in the pub will join in."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk