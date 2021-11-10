Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Murder-accused 'heard bang' before death
A stepmother accused of abusing and murdering a six-year-old boy says she heard a "bang" and "loud crack" just before the child's fatal collapse.
Emma Tustin told Coventry Crown Court jurors Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' injuries on 16 June, the day before he died in Solihull, had been self-inflicted.
She also alleged the boy, who died from a head injury, had headbutted her.
The 32-year-old and Arthur's father Thomas Hughes deny the boy's murder and multiple counts of child cruelty.
Giving evidence for a second day, jurors were shown clips from a CCTV camera set up in the lounge of the couple's home at Cranmore Road.
Ms Tustin was seen getting up from a sofa and going into the hallway where Arthur was. She said it was because she had heard a bang, "like if you fell down the stairs".
Jurors heard earlier from the defendant the boy was made to stay in the hallway for about 12-14 hours a day, seven days a week.
'Absolutely disgusting actions'
"I didn't see it, so I didn't know what it was. I just heard a really loud bang - and a crack," she said.
She said she had found Arthur lying on his stomach with a "big swollen lump" on his head and had checked his pulse and that he had been breathing, although "his eyes started rolling".
Footage showing her rubbing the middle of her forehead on the same day was because Arthur had headbutted her, she said.
Earlier, jurors watched a video of Arthur "struggling to pick up his duvet", recorded the day before he was fatally injured.
Ms Tustin is seen pulling the duvet off Arthur - who had to sleep in the lounge - before the boy moves slowly to his feet, crying.
Explaining the footage, she said she thought he had been "naughty", but told the court: "Looking at that footage, you can see he's not being naughty and he is genuinely struggling to pick up his duvet and pillow."
Asked what she now thought of her actions, she replied: "They were absolutely disgusting, they were unacceptable."
She said Arthur "didn't deserve that" and was sorry for what she had done.
"But I've got to live with that," she added.
Under cross examination, Ms Tustin was asked if she had shown Arthur "one shred of remorse" in June 2020.
She replied: "No - I may not have showed it, but I felt it."
The trial continues.
