Birmingham City Council could face fresh wave of equal pay claims
By Kathryn Stanczyszyn
BBC Birmingham Political Reporter
- Published
There could be a wave of fresh equal pay claims from staff at Birmingham City Council, a union has warned.
In 2012 the local authority said it would have to pay at least £757m to settle equal pay claims brought by mainly women who missed out on bonuses.
Now the GMB union says "significant new information" has emerged about how the council evaluated roles.
It urged members not to agree to settlements and said it was reviewing unresolved cases with immediate effect.
Birmingham City Council has been contacted for comment.
In 2012, 174 people who mostly worked in traditionally-female roles won a ruling at the Supreme Court over pay.
The £757m figure included claims by that group and hundreds of other workers, but it is thought the council has subsequently spent upwards of £1.25bn in settlements.
The GMB union is now claiming a recent employment tribunal case against the council has revealed key roles may have been evaluated wrongly in terms of parity.
It said a previously negotiated good faith agreement - a Memorandum of Understanding - stating that all GMB members would receive the same deal as those who took legal action against the council - is now "useless".
This union, which represents 7,000 Birmingham City Council workers, said it will start lodging new equal pay claims and will be "aggressive in its pursuit of pay justice" and it is considering industrial action.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk