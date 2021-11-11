Girl killed in Yardley zebra crossing hit-and-run crash
A girl has been killed by a car that hit her at a zebra crossing and failed to stop.
It is thought the child had been crossing Reddings Lane, in Yardley, Birmingham, with her family when she was hit at about 14:40 GMT.
She was struck by a silver Ford Galaxy and taken to hospital where she died, West Midlands Police said.
A 24-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
No further details about the girl have been released.
'Incredibly distressing time'
Acting Insp Paul Hughes said: "The tragic death of such a young child is deeply saddening.
"Our thoughts are with the girl's family at this incredibly distressing time.
"Our priority is supporting her family and ensuring that a thorough investigation is carried out.
"We understand the shock and worry this may have caused the community and ask people not to speculate on the circumstances."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police force.
