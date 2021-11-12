People urged not to share footage of Tyseley hit-and-run
People have been urged not to share footage of a hit-and-run crash that killed a three-year-old girl.
She was struck while on a zebra crossing in Reddings Lane, Tyseley at about 14:40 GMT on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.
The driver left the scene, the force added, but a 24-year-old man later handed himself in at a police station.
He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody for questioning.
Police said the family was being supported by a specialist liaison officer.
"We're aware of distressing footage circulating online," a force spokesperson said.
"Please don't share this. Think of the family who are going through unimaginable pain.
"This will only cause them further distress."
West Midlands Police said it was continuing to investigate and has urged anyone with information about the collision to come forward.
