Midland Metro tram services suspended after cracks found
Tram services in the West Midlands have been suspended again after more cracks were discovered on vehicles.
Temporary repairs were carried out in June but the operator, West Midlands Metro, said inspections found the cracks to be more extensive.
It said permanent repairs are now required and all services would be suspended from 13 November.
It has not said when services would resume, but estimated repairs would take at least four weeks.
West Midlands Metro said it was working with the manufacturer "to understand the issues and carry out the repairs as quickly as possible".
And it said it had taken this "difficult" decision "to ensure services can continue to run safely and reliably in the future".
Kath Stanczyszyn, BBC Political Reporter
The fleet of 21 Urbos 3 trams was introduced in 2014, and most date back to then.
There have been other unrelated issues with part of the metro track in Birmingham that has led to a section on Bull St and Corporation St being dug up and replaced.
In the summer West Midlands Metro said the fleet was subject to a "rigorous planned and preventative maintenance regime that ensures the safety and reliability of the service".
The company has also been carrying out "essential upgrades and maintenance" to the tramway in Birmingham, extending the track to Digbeth and Edgbaston and replacing it in Corporation Street.
Eight million journeys were made on the network in 2019-20, according to figures from the Department for Transport.
