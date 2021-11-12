Man denies murder over Brierley Hill flat death
A man has denied murdering a man who was found dead in a flat.
The body of Barry Johnson, 67, was discovered at Dean Court, The Promenade, Brierley Hill, on 25 August.
A post-mortem examination showed he suffered blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck, police said.
Jay Lee Gallier, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday. He was remanded in custody to reappear for a trial on 6 June 2022.
