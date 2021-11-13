Mayor voices disappointment at West Midlands Metro suspension
The suspension of tram services is "incredibly disappointing and frustrating", says a region's Mayor.
Tram services in the West Midlands were suspended after more cracks were discovered on vehicles.
Temporary repairs were carried out in June, but the operator, West Midlands Metro, said inspections found the cracks to be more extensive.
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said he was seeking "urgent answers" as to what had gone wrong.
Posting on social media, Mr Street added the suspension was "incredibly disappointing and frustrating for customers - but safety must come first".
He said Metro ticket holders can now use them on rail services or some National Express buses, with a dedicated stopping service to operate along key tram stops.
Speaking to BBC Midlands Today, Mr Street apologised to traders but said "we will get this back just as quickly as we safely can".
"It shouldn't have happened," Mr Street said.
"We know how serious this is, we will do all we can to get the service back as quickly as possible but there is alternative transport that is being laid on literally today."
West Midlands Metro said permanent repairs are required and all services would be suspended from 13 November.
It has not said when services will resume, but repairs are expected to take at least four weeks.
Eight million journeys were made on the network in 2019-20, according to figures from the Department for Transport.
