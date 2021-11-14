'Derailment' at Wolverhampton causes disruption
A derailed engineering train is set to cause disruption to rail services until the end of the day.
The train has blocked the line immediately north of Wolverhampton station in the West Midlands.
The issue is "causing major disruption to trains" due to call at the station and services may be cancelled or diverted, National Rail said.
Avanti West Coast cannot get trains out of its depot near Wolverhampton and will have fewer trains in service.
⚠️Due to an incident between Wolverhampton and Stafford, all lines are blocked. Services running through these stations may be cancelled or diverted, please check your journey here https://t.co/gHe5m9i9uF— Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) November 14, 2021
Where Avanti West Coast can run services, it said, they will not call at the Sandwell and Dudley station or Wolverhampton.
Tickets will instead be accepted on Chiltern Railways between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street in both directions and West Midlands Railway between London Euston and Wolverhampton in both directions.
CrossCountry train services between Manchester Piccadilly and Birmingham New Street via Stoke-On-Trent and Stafford will be diverted via Bescot Stadium.
❗ 🚆 Due to a low speed derailment there are no electric trains running through #Wolverhampton Road replacement transport is operating between Birmingham New Street – Shrewsbury & Birmingham New Street – Stafford / Crewe / Liverpool Lime Street. pic.twitter.com/f1hqueJaNp— Transport for West Midlands (@TransportForWM) November 14, 2021
London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway train services to and from Liverpool and Crewe will divert and will not call at Wolverhampton and local stations between Birmingham and Wolverhampton.
Passengers are also being accepted on local bus services.
