Flybe announces Birmingham Airport as new headquarters
Regional airline Flybe has announced its new headquarters will be based at Birmingham Airport.
The company was bought out by Thyme Opco after collapsing in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
It is set to begin domestic services and flights to the EU from its new West Midlands base in spring next year and plans to create 600 jobs.
Flybe's chief executive Dave Pflieger said Birmingham was "an ideal choice" for the airline.
He said announcements about new routes and destinations from Birmingham would be announced over the coming months.
Before its collapse, Flybe carried eight million passengers a year and ran 40% of regional UK flights.
Birmingham Airport said Flybe's move would be "a shot in the arm" for its recovery.
In February, also hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, it received an £18.5m emergency loan from the city council to help avoid the threat of insolvency.
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street welcomed the news, which he said was a "show of faith in the West Midlands".
He said it meant better domestic and international connectivity for the region as well as local jobs and opportunities being created.
The airline pledged 200 jobs over the next three years in Birmingham, as well as a further 400 set to be created across the country more widely.
