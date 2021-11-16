Birmingham stabbings: Killer missed assessment days before stabbings
- Published
A man who killed a library intern and wounded seven other people in a stabbing spree missed a psychiatric assessment four days before the attack.
Jacob Billington, 23, died and seven others were hurt in five separate incidents carried out in 90 minutes across Birmingham on 6 September 2020.
Zephaniah McLeod, 28, previously admitted Mr Billington's manslaughter.
He had refused a psychiatric appointment but been given another, set for after the attacks, a court heard.
McLeod, of Nately Grove, Selly Oak, Birmingham, also previously admitting to four counts of attempted murder and three of wounding.
Mr Billington, from Crosby, Merseyside, was stabbed in Irving Street in the early hours of 6 September while enjoying a night out with friends.
One of his friends, Michael Callaghan, 24, was also attacked and left partially paralysed after suffering a single stab wound to the neck.
The court heard how McLeod, diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, had been out of contact with health services since being released from prison that April.
Prosecutor Karim Khalil QC told the court mental health services had eventually made contact with McLeod and he had been due a "face-to-face" assessment with a psychiatrist but had "refused" to attend.
He was last spoken to on the phone by a mental health nurse on 3 September and a new date was set for three weeks after his stabbing spree.
McLeod was "well-known to mental health services with a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia", Mr Khalil said.
"He has never before received sustained, effective treatment due to a number of identified reasons including his own lifestyle."
The court heard how on his release from prison in April 2020, mental health services struggled to trace him, with a psychiatrist giving evidence they were "not informed of his whereabouts".
It was only when they received a referral from McLeod's GP that mental health workers were able to see him.
"He was last spoken to on the phone by a mental health nurse on September 3, 2020.
"This was just four days before his arrest for these offences."
The court heard how McLeod had armed himself with two large knives on the night of the attack and "aimed at parts of the body, namely the head, neck and chest where the most severe injuries would be likely to be caused."
"We suggest the fact some victims sustained physical injuries that weren't as serious was purely by chance, rather than by design," Mr Khalil added.
The sentencing hearing continues.
