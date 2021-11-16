Girl, 3, killed in Tyseley hit-and-run crash named
A girl killed after being hit by a car on a zebra crossing has been named as three-year-old Maysoon Adbul-Hakeem.
Maysoon was on a zebra crossing in Reddings Lane, Tyseley, Birmingham on Thursday when she was hit by a car which failed to stop.
She was taken to hospital where she later died, police said.
A 24-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.
On Tuesday her family issued a brief tribute through West Midlands Police.
It said: "We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter Maysoon. Please respect our privacy at this very difficult time."
Acting Insp Paul Hughes from the force urged people not to speculate about what happened on social media.
He said: "What's happened is extremely tragic and has had a profound impact not only on her family but also friends, the local schools and wider community.
"I would ask everyone come together at this sad time to support the family and respect their wishes for privacy."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
