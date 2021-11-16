Sandwell Council leader resigns for 'personal reasons'
The leader of a council has stood down from the the job citing "personal reasons".
Cllr Rajbir Singh has resigned from his position on Sandwell Council with immediate effect.
He said he was no longer able to balance the "heavy demands of council leadership" with his responsibilities to his young family and business.
Deputy council leader, Cllr Maria Crompton, will take on the role until a new leader is appointed.
The Labour group leader took up the role in May.
The role of leader was "an incredibly time sensitive job that requires total dedication," he said.
"It has been huge privilege to serve my community at such a young age and one day in the future when my personal circumstances are different, could seek opportunities to serve the community," he said.
"It is in the best interests of residents that I stand aside now so that another councillor can step up to the challenge of leadership."
