Death of pensioner in Halesowen treated as suspicious
- Published
The death of a pensioner who was found in his home is being treated as suspicious, police said.
Concerned neighbours alerted West Midlands Police after the man had not been seen for days. On Monday officers gained entry to the Halewsowen home and found the body.
A post-mortem examination was not able to confirm the cause of death and more tests will be carried out, police said.
The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported.
A search of the property on Manor Lane has also been carried out, the force said.
Det Insp Ranj Sangha said: "The man hadn't been seen for several days, neighbours were getting no answer at the door, and unfortunately their fears were realised when our officers found the man inside."
He added: "It's unclear exactly when the man died but we believe it's been a number of days."
He asked anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area in recent days to get in touch.
