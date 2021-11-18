'Dedicated' West Midlands driver honoured with namesake bus
A bus driver who is retiring after spending 55 years on West Midlands routes has had a bus named after him.
Pat Hughes, 74, started his career as a conductor at the age of 18 when he first moved to England from his native County Mayo in the West of Ireland.
He then spent almost 40 years driving the 97 service between Birmingham and Chelmsley Wood, where he recalls meeting generations of passengers.
National Express West Midlands said he had helped thousands of customers.
"All my life I've stayed on the buses," Mr Hughes said. "I'm very happy about it."
During his career, Mr Hughes, from Bordesley Green, was named bus driver of the year no fewer than five times.
In 2006, he stopped driving and instead turned his hand to training the next generation of bus drivers at a training centre in Walsall.
"My main job there was videoing the bus routes, adding a voice over and putting them on the computer so the drivers could learn the routes, plus hazards and accident black spots, all the things that a driver needs to know," he said.
In a nod to his work as an instructor, the firm said the bus named in his honour would be used for training.
"We hope when he sees it out on the road he'll smile and be reminded of the many fond memories during his time here at National Express," said Mark Heffernan, from the company.
"Pat has demonstrated excellent dedication and commitment not only to the company but also to the thousands of customers and drivers he's helped during the course of his career."
Mr Hughes said it was "a massive surprise" to see his name on the side of the bus.
He intends to spend his retirement travelling with his wife, Jan, and pursuing his love of photography.
