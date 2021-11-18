Ryan Passey: Family of man killed in nightclub win civil case
The family of a man killed in a West Midlands nightclub in 2017 have won a civil case against the person who stabbed him.
Ryan Passey, 24, died from a single fatal wound to the heart during a night out at Chicago's in Stourbridge.
His family have been pursuing legal action against Kobe Murray, who was cleared of murder and manslaughter, claiming he unlawfully killed him.
A judge at Liverpool Civil and Family Court agreed with the family.
On Thursday the judge awarded almost £20,000 in damages.
In a trial in 2018, Kobe Murray admitted he had held the knife that inflicted the wound but said he had pushed out during an altercation as defence, not intending to use it.
A jury acquitted him of murder and manslaughter.
In a statement, Mr Passey's family said: "This is a landmark judgement for us as a family in our ongoing campaign in fighting for justice for Ryan.
"Today's ruling is one important step in our ongoing fight to achieve justice, but no stone will be left unturned.
"We have an upcoming review by an independent police force and we will continue our discussions with the CPS, The Ministry of Justice and our legal team."
Last month, it was confirmed that West Midlands Police's handling of the case is to be reviewed by another force.
