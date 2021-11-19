Hockley Circus shooting: Boy, 13, in 'critical' condition
A 13-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being shot in the back close to a busy flyover.
It is understood he was walking down Hockley Circus in Birmingham shortly before 19:00 GMT on Thursday when attacked, West Midlands Police said.
The boy is believed to have suffered life-changing injuries, the force added, and remains in hospital.
An area around the underpass will remain closed as officers carry out a forensic examination of the scene.
Police have issued an urgent appeal for anyone in the area with information to come forward.
"This is a busy area with lots of motorists, so we're asking anyone with dashcams to check their footage as this may help us identify the people responsible," the force said.
