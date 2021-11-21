Walsall girl in fundraising walk for children's hospital
A disabled girl is walking 26 miles to raise money for a hospital that treated her younger brother.
Saoirse Duggan-Wadehra, 18, from Walsall, struggles with walking due to her dyspraxia and hypermobility.
She aims to walk a mile a day to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital where her brother, Míceál, now 15, was treated for Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
"The hospital staff helped us through a very difficult time and I want to thank them for all they have done," she said.
Saoirse, who also has autism, is set to begin her challenge on Monday and hopes to complete all 26 miles by 19 December.
She has been practicing with smaller walks in preparation to build up to the challenge.
Family and friends, as well as pet dog Milo, will join her on some of her walks around her neighbourhood in Walsall.
Her mother, Gal, said the past two years had been difficult for Saoirse, who "wasn't leaving the house at all" during the pandemic.
"I stopped going out and found everything very difficult," Saoirse said. "I hope that this challenge will enable me to get over the fear of going out."
The walking challenge would be "a massive step" for the 18-year-old, Mrs Duggan-Wadehra said.
Míceál, who is now in remission, is "pleased to see Saoirse feeling better in herself" as she takes on her fundraising, she added.
