Russell's Hall Hospital: Trust fined £2.5m over deaths
- Published
A hospital trust has been fined £2.5 million over the death of two patients.
Natalie Billingham and Kaysie-Jane Robinson, who had sepsis, died in 2018 at Russell's Hall Hospital.
At Wolverhampton Magistrates Court, Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, was also ordered to pay a £38,000 contribution costs to the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which brought the prosecution.
The trust offered its "sincere condolences" to both families
On Thursday, the first day of a two-day sentencing hearing, the court heard concerns about sepsis management at the trust were raised by inspectors months before the deaths.
The trust has pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to safety failings.
Passing sentence, District Judge Graham Wilkinson said the deaths occurred after the trust "failed to act swiftly and decisively" to concerns raised by the CQC after inspections prior to the deaths.
Conceding that improvements in care had been made since the "dark days" of 2018, he said one of the offences had caused the death of Ms Robinson.
He told the court: "Every patient that attends [an emergency department] has a right to expect that the care they receive will be safe."
The trust accepted Ms Billingham 33, and Ms Robinson, 14, were exposed to "significant risk of avoidable harm" and in July admitted two breaches of the 2008 Health and Social Care Act after an investigation by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Following the sentencing. chief executive, Diane Wake, said: "We are deeply sorry that our care did not meet the standards Kaysie-Jane, Natalie and their families had a right to expect.
"Although it will offer the families little comfort, we have learned from the failings that led to Kaysie-Jane and Natalie's tragic deaths and made fundamental changes in the way our care is provided."
Ms Billingham was admitted to Dudley's Russell's Hall Hospital with numbness in her right foot on 28 February 2018 and died on 2 March of organ failure caused by a "time critical" infection.
The court heard she was initially thought to have a deep vein thrombosis after a brief triage that failed to identify "disordered" observations, with opportunities to reconsider that diagnosis "missed or ignored".
Ms Robinson, who had cerebral palsy and was initially believed to have gastroenteritis, was given an inaccurate "early warning score" meaning a sepsis screening tool was not triggered.
She died six days later after being transferred to another hospital.
