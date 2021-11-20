Murder arrest after man, 78, found dead in Halesowen
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in his home.
West Midlands Police said concerned neighbours contacted them after the man had not been seen for days. On Monday officers gained entry to the Halesowen home and found the body.
The force said the 78-year-old had been dead for a number of days.
A post-mortem examination has not determined how he died, police said.
But they believe his death followed a burglary at his house, in Manor Lane.
Det Insp Ranj Sangha said: "We're supporting the man's family at this incredibly upsetting time.
"While we have collected a lot of information and evidence, and made an arrest last night, we still urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area to please get in touch."
