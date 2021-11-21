Murder charge after man, 78, found dead in Halesowen
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a 78-year-old man was found dead in his home.
David Varlow was found collapsed on his living room floor after officers gained entry to the property in Manor Lane, Halesowen on Monday.
Adris Mohammed, 44, of Icknield Port Road, Birmingham, has also been charged with attempted burglary, aggravated burglary and fraud.
He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Concerned neighbours contacted West Midlands Police after Mr Varlow had not been seen for days.
A post-mortem examination has not determined how he died, officers said.
Mr Varlow's family said: "We are devastated to have lost a much loved brother and uncle.
"There are no words to describe the pain and grief we as a family are going through following David's death."
"We would like to thank David's neighbours who raised the alarm. Rest in peace David."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk