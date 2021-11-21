Boy, 13, 'stable' after Hockley Circus shooting
- Published
A 13-year-old boy who was shot in the back is now in a stable condition in hospital, police said.
The teenager was walking down Hockley Circus in Birmingham shortly before 19:00 GMT on Thursday when he was attacked, West Midlands Police said.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information, including drivers who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.
The victim, although stable, is believed to have suffered life-changing injuries.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.