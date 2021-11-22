Walsall Broadway crash: Driver arrested after woman killed
- Published
A man has been arrested following a crash which left a woman dead and two others injured in Walsall.
West Midlands Police said a yellow Audi S3 was in collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa at about 19:20 GMT on Sunday.
The Corsa driver, a 32-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while two passengers in the Audi were taken to hospital for treatment.
The 22-year-old Audi driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in custody for questioning, the force said.
Collision experts have examined the scene in The Broadway by the junction with Magdalene Road and officers are appealing for information from anyone who saw the Audi being driven before the collision.
Anyone with dash-cam footage has been asked to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk