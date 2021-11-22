Community minibus stolen from outside Walsall school
Thieves who stole a community minibus from a school have been described as "really low".
The bus was taken from Delves Junior School in Walsall, after an angle-grinder was used to break through metal gates on Thursday.
The community bus is also used by schools, scout groups and other organisations who said they were "devastated" when it was taken.
It was recovered in West Bromwich, but its livery and some parts were removed.
The minibus is operated by Banners Gate Community Association, and is an "essential" facility for people in the area, said operator Tracy Cattell
"This was a liveried community vehicle, it had got a wheelchair accessible sticker on it, an assistance dog sticker on it, and it was at a school,"said Ms Cattell.
"The impact for the user groups cannot have been clearer to the people who felt it was acceptable to deprive the community of this facility.
"It is a despicable thing, but the support we have had from our community and others has been tremendous."
Players from Walsall's Delves Junior School girl's football team, who use the bus for matches, said they were "devastated".
"To be honest with you I was annoyed, let alone they broke into a school, they took the school minibus," one player said.
"It is not that it was our minibus as well it was the whole community's."
The school hopes publicising the theft will help police trace those responsible.
"I am angry and really hurt actually," said teacher Terri Jones.
"This is a school, this is for the kids, and they can see it is a community bus, I think it is low, really low."
